SSC students demanding justice brutally beaten at night, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that Ramlila Maidan turned into a scene of brutality as Delhi Police, under the BJP government, unleashed a violent lathi-charge on students protesting against irregularities in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X: “Look at the BJP’s dictatorship and hooliganism. Students had been fighting for justice for months over irregularities in the SSC exams. Instead of hearing their voice, lathis were unleashed upon them in the darkness of night.”

The tweet further read, “Think about it—the same hands that should have been holding books today are covered with wounds. Even media persons were stopped from covering the incident.

Open hooliganism is running in the country. Anyone who questions the BJP is silenced through lathicharge, thrown in jail at will, laws are changed overnight, and votes of those who don’t support BJP are cut. The BJP has not only destroyed democracy but made a mockery of the entire system.”