Tarkovsky inspires, but you can’t follow him, says son Andrey in India to screen a film on his father

Did he have a favourite among his films?

He was very critical of his work, he always thought he had not achieved for himself perfection in his films. Maybe Stalker was the film that he liked more from the others because it was more concrete, more ascetic, precise. There are no distractions. It’s only three people, their inner voyage.

He came out of the Soviet film school, the school of Eisenstein, the creator of the montage. One knows that montage eventually became a dogma, it’s the juxtaposition of opposites to produce meaning. And Tarkovsky wanted to break that, he said if you are constantly trying to look for meaning, you will actually miss what’s happening. But how did he arrive at that being a product of that school?

He had a great gift of seeing the world from a different perspective. A much larger view. And his goal was to try to put the invisible into the visible. That was his main goal. You cannot learn that. You can learn the skills of craftsmanship, of filmmaking, in a film school.

But these ideas, the profound spiritual search, I think it comes more from family heritage, from grandfather. My grandfather was a great poet, he was perhaps the last of the constellation of poets, philosophers, artists of the so-called Russian Silver Age. It was the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th. The godfathers of this movement, of course, are Dostoevsky, Solovyov, Berdyaev. So, these philosophers were those who tried to create a new way of seeing life, a new way of spiritual rebirth of the people. If you want to see the genesis of Tarkovsky as an artist, a poet, you have to look there, and not especially in cinema. Yes, he chose a certain cinematic language, but with his special sensibility, he transformed cinema into something more than ideology, into a piece of art.

He is impossible to imitate. It is impossible to say 'I’m doing a film like Tarkovsky'. You cannot find a follower. You can be inspired by him, yes.

