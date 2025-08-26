Teen killed, another hurt in RK Puram hit-and-run case, accused arrested

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old pick-up van driver was arrested for allegedly hitting a motorcycle in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area, in which one person died and another got injured.

The incident took place on August 7 while he was transporting organic manure from Gurugram in Haryana to Bhimtal in Uttarakhand and hit the motorcycle, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Rajeev Ranjan, a resident of Rangpuri. On August 7, police received a PCR call and found a severely damaged motorcycle and two victims in the area. Both the injured were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The victims were identified as Pratyush (19) and Laksh Verma (16), both residents of Indirapuram. Pratyush succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A case was registered at the RK Puram police station. During the investigation, police checked around 200 CCTV cameras along Ring Road, from Dhaula Kuan to Bhikaji Cama Place, and traced the pickup van trailing the victims’ motorcycle.

Though the number plate was unclear, the team backtracked the suspected routes through multiple areas in Delhi/NCR, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Amit Goel said. Later, the vehicle was identified from ANPR footage near the Delhi–Meerut Expressway on August 8. The registered owner was contacted, and subsequently, the accused driver, Rajeev Ranjan, was apprehended along with the vehicle.

During questioning, the accused said that he was en route for Bhimtal, Nainital (Uttarakhand), from Gurugram, carrying organic manure. He was in a hurry, and while driving, he had accidentally hit the motorcycle. Fearing consequences, he fled the scene, even though both the victims were crushed under his vehicle.