16-year-old held for dragging man to death with car in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly hitting a man with a car and dragging him for nearly 600 metres, leading to the victim’s death, in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, information was received on Saturday at Samaypur Badli police station regarding a road accident caused by a red colour car and the victim being severely injured. After reaching the spot, the victim was found dead with various injuries all over his body and torn clothes.

The deceased was identified as Sujeet Mandal (32), a resident of Raja Vihar in Badli Industrial Area. His brother-in-law, Jitesh stated that the deceased was working in a PVC pipe factory at Badli Industrial area. Local inquiries revealed that around 7 pm, Mandal was hit by a car on an internal road, got entangled beneath the bonnet, dragged for 600 meters and got dumped near NDPL office, gate number 5, Badli Industrial Area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Hareshwar said.

Police analysed the CCTV installed at and near the spot, which revealed how the victim was hit and got entangled in the vehicle. Despite knowing that the injured person was stuck beneath the vehicle, the offending driver stopped for a while and then drove away. A case was registered at Samaypur Badli police station.

Police analysed the CCTV footage and got the details of the offending vehicle which was traced to a house in Mondoli, Delhi. It was found that the car was driven by a juvenile, a resident of Rohini. He was apprehended and the offending vehicle was seized in the case, the DCP said.

The juvenile has been apprehended and produced before JJB concerned. Further investigation of the case is in progress, police added.