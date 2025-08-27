AIIMS doctors develop Rs 100 kit to detect cervical cancer in two hours

NEW DELHI: Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have developed a low-cost diagnostic kit that can detect cervical cancer within two hours, a breakthrough that promises to revolutionise screening for one of the deadliest cancers in women.

Unlike conventional tests that require machines worth lakhs of rupees and take several days to deliver results, the new nanotechnology-based visual kit has been priced at under Rs 100.

The innovation has been led by Dr Subhash Chandra Yadav, Additional Professor at the Electron and Microscope Facility, Department of Anatomy, along with Dr Neerja Bhatla, former Head of the Department of Gynecology, and researchers Jyoti Meena, Shikha Chaudhary, and Pranay Tanwar. The team said the kit has already been tested on 400 patients and has shown “100 per cent accuracy.”

“This diagnostic kit gives accurate results in just two hours, something that machines costing around Rs 30 lakh used to do over several days. Our aim was to make it affordable and accessible to everyone,” Dr Yadav told reporters. He added that the current test, if done in a private hospital, costs nearly Rs 6,000.