CBSE to train school counsellors on mental health

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has launched a wellness initiative aimed at equipping school counsellors to better support students’ mental health and emotional needs.

Titled Project MATE (Mind Activation Through Education), the programme commenced on August 26 at AIIMS Delhi and will continue until August 30. It brings together nearly 50 counsellors and wellness teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools across Delhi-NCR for an intensive five-day training.

Designed by experts at AIIMS, the project is based on the “MATE-5” framework, which focuses on helping adolescents build resilience, manage stress, and develop stronger peer connections. The sessions include discussions on the biopsychosocial model of health, nutrition, family dynamics, and digital well-being, alongside practical strategies for managing anxiety and strengthening communication. Specialists in psychiatry, psychology, and counselling are leading the sessions.

For now, Project MATE is being rolled out as a pilot initiative. CBSE will monitor its outcomes closely before considering expansion to the national level. If successful, the programme could play a significant role in strengthening India’s school counselling ecosystem, ensuring early interventions for mental health concerns among young people.