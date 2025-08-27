City records 412 dengue cases, no fatality so far

NEW DELHI: The national capital has recorded 412 dengue cases as of August 23 this year, slightly lower than 425 cases in 2024 and less than half of the 942 cases during the same period in 2023, with no fatalities reported so far, according to the MCD.

MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said large-scale measures are underway across all zones to prevent vector-borne diseases.

The Public Health Department has intensified drives through malaria inspectors, DBC workers, field staff and officials, with nearly 3,000 DBC workers and 2,000 field workers deployed in mission mode.

To strengthen field operations, 4–6 hand fogging machines have been provided in each ward. A special inspection team at headquarters has also been constituted to review progress. Sharma said DBC workers are conducting door-to-door checks and health education, while field workers spray insecticides in drains and stagnant water.

This year, 26.7 million houses have been inspected, of which 137,043 were found positive for mosquito breeding. So far, 879,364 houses have been sprayed. MCD is also enforcing legal action under the Malaria Bye-laws, with 98,976 notices issued.