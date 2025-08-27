Delhi rolls out draft startup policy— Rs 200 crore fund, 5,000 ventures by 2035

NEW DELHI: The city government has released a draft of the Delhi Startup Policy 2025, a blueprint, anchored by a Rs 200 crore venture capital fund to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs and cement the capital’s status as a global innovation hub by 2035.

The policy represents the most ambitious entrepreneurial initiative, targeting the establishment and facilitation of at least 5,000 startups over the next decade. “This policy marks a paradigm shift in how we approach innovation and entrepreneurship in Delhi,” Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday.

The policy encompasses 18 focus areas, including healthcare services, fintech, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and emerging energy solutions like hydrogen technology.

Beyond capital, the policy underwrites core expenses: it reimburses 100% of lease rentals up to Rs 10 lakh a year for three years, covers intellectual-property filings up to Rs 1 lakh for Indian and Rs 3 lakh for international applications, and refunds exhibition costs up to Rs 5 lakh for domestic and Rs 10 lakh for international events To cushion early-stage burn, every recognised startup also receives a flat operational allowance of Rs 2 lakh per month for twelve months, freeing founders to focus on building category-defining products.

“We have structured this policy to address every critical challenge that startups face in their initial years,” Sirsa said.