Face action if fail to attend Jan Sunwai, officials told

NEW DELHI: Designated officers from Delhi government departments and local bodies will face action if they skip Jan Sunwai (public hearing) camps without prior approval. The Divisional Commissioner has issued fresh orders making their attendance compulsory.

According to the order, if a designated officer is unable to attend, they must seek prior permission from the concerned District Magistrate. Absence without such approval will invite disciplinary action.

Copies of the order have been circulated to all Department Heads, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

On April 7, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a meeting with the Divisional Commissioner and all District Magistrates (DMs), had directed that at least one public hearing camp be held every week in each revenue district. She had also instructed that inter-departmental coordination committee meetings be convened regularly in various sub-divisions. The CM made it clear that only designated officers must attend these forums for direct dialogue with the public. Sending representatives or subordinate staff would not be acceptable under any circumstances.