First in Delhi: Sardar Patel Vidyalaya switches entire bus fleet to electric

NEW DELHI: Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodhi Estate, marked a milestone in sustainable mobility on Tuesday with the inauguration of its fleet of electric buses, becoming the first school in the country to fully electrify its transport system in collaboration with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The launch, attended by Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, underlined the school’s commitment to environmental stewardship and its vision for a ‘Green Delhi.’ Chief Secretary Dharmendra, DTC MD Prince Dhawan, Transport Commissioner Niharika Rai, and MP Bansuri Swaraj were among the dignitaries present.

Principal Anuradha Joshi and Gujarat Education Society President Ketan Bhai Shah welcomed the guests. The ceremony began with a lamp-lighting and Vedic chanting by the school choir, followed by a performance of Nayi Usha, Nayi Disha that set the tone for the event.

At the heart of the Vidyalaya’s sustainability journey is its student-led Environment Club, Prakriti, which spearheads initiatives in waste reduction, recycling, and green innovation. Students prepare bio-enzymes from household waste, while the canteen follows a zero-waste model with an aerobic composter that converts food waste into fertilizer. Partnerships with organisations like Chintan, Goonj, and IPCA ensure responsible disposal of e-waste, clothing, and plastics.