First in Delhi: Sardar Patel Vidyalaya switches entire bus fleet to electric

NEW DELHI: Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodhi Estate, marked a milestone in sustainable mobility on Tuesday with the inauguration of its fleet of electric buses, becoming the first school in the country to fully electrify its transport system in collaboration with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
The launch, attended by Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, underlined the school’s commitment to environmental stewardship and its vision for a ‘Green Delhi.’ Chief Secretary Dharmendra, DTC MD Prince Dhawan, Transport Commissioner Niharika Rai, and MP Bansuri Swaraj were among the dignitaries present.
Principal Anuradha Joshi and Gujarat Education Society President Ketan Bhai Shah welcomed the guests. The ceremony began with a lamp-lighting and Vedic chanting by the school choir, followed by a performance of Nayi Usha, Nayi Disha that set the tone for the event.
At the heart of the Vidyalaya’s sustainability journey is its student-led Environment Club, Prakriti, which spearheads initiatives in waste reduction, recycling, and green innovation. Students prepare bio-enzymes from household waste, while the canteen follows a zero-waste model with an aerobic composter that converts food waste into fertilizer. Partnerships with organisations like Chintan, Goonj, and IPCA ensure responsible disposal of e-waste, clothing, and plastics.
The Prakriti Exhibition, showcased during the event, highlighted these initiatives—ranging from composting and segregation drives to community outreach. Students have conducted plastic collection drives in Khan Market and collaborated with the RWA of Sujan Singh Park to design a sustainable waste management system. The exhibition also documented a student visit to the Ghazipur landfill, reinforcing the urgency of tackling waste at its source. The school’s art installations, crafted from dry waste, reflected its philosophy of reuse and repurpose. A special video on the electric buses and a moving choir performance of Hum Batate Hain celebrated the occasion.
In their addresses, CM Gupta and L-G Saxena praised the Vidyalaya’s pioneering efforts. Gupta emphasised the role of schools in instilling eco-conscious, culturally rooted practices among youth, while Saxena lauded the electric buses as a progressive step in environmental conservation. Gupta also noted that the buses are air-conditioned and comfortable for students.
The programme concluded with a pledge to continue balancing academic excellence with environmental responsibility. Students of the Primary Wing embarked on the inaugural electric bus ride, waving self-made flags—a symbolic gesture of the younger generation’s role in building a greener future.