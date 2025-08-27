Man held for duping Rs 1.58 lakh on pretext of traffic challan

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a youth of Rs 1.5L after installing an APK file in the name of a pending traffic challan, hacking the victim’s phone, and transferring the money, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab, they said.

The accused installed a malicious APK file on the victim’s phone, masquerading as a pending traffic challan notification. Using this, he hacked the victim’s phone and transferred Rs 1.5 lakh to multiple credit cards. The cheated amount was later encashed from the credit card and deposited into bank accounts to obscure the money trail.

A complaint was received where the complainant alleged that he was cheated of Rs 1.5 lakh in the name of pending traffic challans. The accused installed a malicious APK file disguised as a traffic challan, gained access to the victim’s phone, and transferred Rs 1.5 lakh from his account, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was found that the accused used the e-commerce platform to transfer money from the victim’s account to an alleged credit card. As per RBI guidelines, payment aggregators do not store complete credit card numbers, which initially left the police with no details of the alleged credit card and hindered the probe.