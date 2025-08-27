'Unjustified’: Student unions demand rollback of metro fee hike

NEW DELHI: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) headquarters, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the recent metro fare hike.

University students across Delhi joined the demonstration, condemning the hike as ‘unjustified and burdensome’. Protesters argued that many students already spend over Rs 100 daily on commute, and the hike will add Rs 500–800 to their monthly expenses, straining families from middle-class and economically weaker sections.

SFI State Committee member Sohan Kumar Yadav said the decision reflected the administration’s indifference to students’ struggles. “Most students survive on limited allowances and scholarships. Even an Rs 10 increase per trip means hundreds of rupees extra every month. This forces cruel choices between travel and essentials like books or meals,” he said.

SFI leaders also called the fare hike a “political move” that undermines education and public welfare. Highlighting the gendered impact of the hike, SFI activist Abhinandana Pratyashi said, “The metro is one of the safest transport options for women students. Pushing them towards cheaper alternatives compromises their safety and security.”

Echoing the concern, AIDWA Delhi Secretary Kavita Sharma added, “For women, whether students or workers, the metro is often the only dependable means of mobility. By making it unaffordable, government is effectively denying them their right to safe travel. It must be rolled back immediately.”