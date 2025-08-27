Woman duped of Rs 10K in ATM fraud, 10 other complaints pending

NEW DELHI: A woman journalist lost Rs 10,000 while she was withdrawing it from an ATM in central Delhi’s ITO area. Currently, it is being suspected that a gang is working in the area; however, the matter is under investigation.

According to the complainant, the incident took place on August 17, and the matter was reported on August 26.

When she withdrew Rs 10,000 from the ATM, the cash did not dispense, but the amount was debited from the account. Initially it was treated like a technical problem expected to be solved within seven working days but when she visited the bank, it was revealed that at least 10 such complaints had been filed reporting the same issue, she said.

The complainant stated that the bank said that they had filed a complaint; however, the incident continues every now and then. The bank claimed that security guards had also been deployed however, the unidentified accused seems to have conducted a thorough recce of the area and noted the guards’ absence.

The footage also revealed that the accused had placed black film on the machine to conceal the dispensed cash and later returned to collect it. They repeated the modus operandi throughout the day, exploiting the fact that the bank remains closed on Sundays, she said.

A police officer said that a case has been registered and they are checking CCTV footages to identify the accused.