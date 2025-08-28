Delhi HC seeks government, CBSE reply on 'exclusion' of EWS students by private schools

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Delhi government and CBSE on a plea alleging “commercialisation” and “systemic exclusion” of EWS students from private schools through forced purchase of expensive books of private publishers and exorbitantly priced academia materials.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice while hearing a PIL and directed the Delhi government, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to file the replies within four weeks and posted the plea for Nov 12.

Jasmit Singh Sahni, the petitioner, claims to be an education policy researcher and social activist working in the field of educational equity and rights-based access to quality schooling across India.