Delhi to start hiring doctors for over 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs after L-G's assent

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will begin the process of appointing doctors for over 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs from next week after receiving approval from Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena.

Officials said advertisements for the posts will be issued within the next few days.

According to the Health Department, the recruitment drive will be conducted online and will cover doctors, pharmacists, multipurpose health workers and support staff. All appointments will be on contract, with eligibility criteria aligned with the norms of the National Health Mission.

One of the key changes in the recruitment rules is the relaxation of the maximum age limit for doctors, which has been extended by 10 years. Earlier, the upper age bar was 45, but candidates up to 55 years will now be eligible to apply. Similar relaxation has also been granted to pharmacists and health workers.

“The entire process will be transparent and ensure compliance with national guidelines,” said an official.