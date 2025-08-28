Delhi to start hiring doctors for over 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs after L-G's assent

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will begin the process of appointing doctors for over 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs from next week after receiving approval from Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena.
Officials said advertisements for the posts will be issued within the next few days.
According to the Health Department, the recruitment drive will be conducted online and will cover doctors, pharmacists, multipurpose health workers and support staff. All appointments will be on contract, with eligibility criteria aligned with the norms of the National Health Mission.
One of the key changes in the recruitment rules is the relaxation of the maximum age limit for doctors, which has been extended by 10 years. Earlier, the upper age bar was 45, but candidates up to 55 years will now be eligible to apply. Similar relaxation has also been granted to pharmacists and health workers.
“The entire process will be transparent and ensure compliance with national guidelines,” said an official.
The government has set a target of operationalising 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the Capital by March 2026. These facilities are being developed by converting and expanding the network of Mohalla Clinics started under the previous dispensation.
Doctors working in Mohalla Clinics, however, have demanded that they be adjusted in the new system. Many of them, including retired practitioners, have been serving at these neighbourhood facilities for seven to eight years.
“We have crossed the age bar of 55 during this period, but our services should still be recognised,” said a doctor associated with a Mohalla Clinic in Malviya Nagar.
Currently, doctors at Mohalla Clinics are paid on a per-patient basis, with a rate of Rs 40 per consultation. Under the new arrangement, employees at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will draw fixed monthly salaries.
Health department officials said the transition will ensure better staffing, stability and wider reach of primary healthcare services in the city.