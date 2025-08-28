Duo held at Delhi airport in bid to smuggle medicines in bulk to Turkey

NEW DELHI: A bid to smuggle medicines in bulk to Istanbul from Terminal 3 of the IGIA has been foiled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

Two male flyers, natives of Turkmenistan, were held in this connection.

Airport sources told TNIE, “The duo was held on Monday (August 25) during intensive checks carried out on their baggage before they boarded a flight from Delhi to Istanbul. Based on passenger profiling, these checks were done. The value of the medicines, generic ones, smuggled is worth nearly Rs 14 lakh.”

It was clearly an illegal act, a source said.

“The medicines did not have the MRP on them. The duo did not have any prescription too on them. Nor did they have any supporting bills for them.”

The smuggled consignment consisted of tablets and capsules needed for cancer treatment, asthma as well as pain killers.

”It looks like they may be mixed and used in products for other recreational purposes,” he added.