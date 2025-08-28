E-bus service to UP likely to be launched within a month

NEW DELHI: The city government is likely to launch its interstate bus service to Uttar Pradesh in a month. According to officials, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has planned to deploy three to four electric buses to nearby locations in the initial phase to test the waters.

Earlier this year, the DTC had approved a plan to introduce 100 electric interstate buses on 17 routes. The maiden journey will be from New Delhi to Baghpat (UP).

“We are planning to roll out three to four electric buses that we already have to a nearby location. This service is likely to start within a month,” an official said. Speaking about the next phase of the rollout, the official said the initial plan to use electric buses for all routes has been revised.

“It is not feasible to ply electric buses to far-off locations because of the lack of charging infrastructure. So, it has been decided that we will take buses on a wet lease model, wherein a concessionaire will come on board and operate the buses for us. These will be BS-VI compliant buses,” the official added.