Infra of Unani, Ayurveda hospitals to be revamped

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is overhauling the infrastructure of Ayurveda and Unani hospitals in the city. As part of its initial plan, the health department has started a dental unit at A&U Tibbia College, linking it with Maulana Azad Dental College.

The unit was inaugurated by Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Singh. OPD services at the Dental Care Unit will be available every Tuesday and Thursday.

Speaking on the government’s focus on traditional medicine, Singh said, “Our Ayurvedic and Unani medical sciences are a treasure that the world has learned from India. Yet, we are not promoting and developing AYUSH to the extent required in Delhi and across the nation. This is a matter for serious reflection. Together, we will make Delhi a role model for the nation in traditional systems of medicine like Ayurveda and Unani.”

He also informed that Rs 56 crore has been allocated to Delhi for FY 2025-26 under the Centre’s National AYUSH Mission (NAM). “With the formation of the State AYUSH Society, these resources can now be fully utilized to strengthen AYUSH healthcare services,” Singh further said.