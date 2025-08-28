Lawyers among 3 beaten up by bouncers outside CP bar; case registered

NEW DELHI: Three men, including two advocates, were allegedly assaulted by bouncers and staff members of a bar in Connaught Place, police said on Wednesday. An FIR has been lodged and an investigation is underway.
According to police, the complainant Dharmender Kumar (36), a resident of Najafgarh and practicing advocate at Tis Hazari Court, said he had gone to a bar in N-Block, Connaught Place, on August 23 along with his friends, advocate Naveen Kumar (31) and Naveen Shokeen (28).
After dinner and drinks, the trio stepped out around 1 am and began smoking.
They saw a man playing a dhol and invited him over for entertainment. Soon after, a man dressed in black, believed to be a bouncer, approached and began abusing the dhol player, ordering him to leave.
“We asked him not to use abusive language, but he got angry and started hurling abuses at us too,” the complainant alleged. Kumar said the bouncer threatened to “teach them a lesson” and called more people from inside the bar.
A group of 8 to 10 men arrived, blocked their path, and assaulted them. “They pushed us, beat us, and one man hit us with a solid metal object. Another threatened to shoot us,” Kumar stated in his complaint.
The victims alleged that even bystanders, initially trying to intervene, joined the attack after being provoked by the staff. Kumar also alleged that his gold chain went missing during the scuffle.
The three men managed to escape and informed police. They were taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital for treatment.