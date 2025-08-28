Lawyers among 3 beaten up by bouncers outside CP bar; case registered

NEW DELHI: Three men, including two advocates, were allegedly assaulted by bouncers and staff members of a bar in Connaught Place, police said on Wednesday. An FIR has been lodged and an investigation is underway.

According to police, the complainant Dharmender Kumar (36), a resident of Najafgarh and practicing advocate at Tis Hazari Court, said he had gone to a bar in N-Block, Connaught Place, on August 23 along with his friends, advocate Naveen Kumar (31) and Naveen Shokeen (28).

After dinner and drinks, the trio stepped out around 1 am and began smoking.

They saw a man playing a dhol and invited him over for entertainment. Soon after, a man dressed in black, believed to be a bouncer, approached and began abusing the dhol player, ordering him to leave.