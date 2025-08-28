No 'Jan Sunwai', new norms soon

NEW DELHI: A week after the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ‘jan sunwai’ at her Civil Lines residence, the weekly public hearing programme was not resumed on Wednesday. The chief minister had earlier said the initiative would continue despite the assault.
Law enforcement agencies, too, had prepared elaborate security measures to prevent any repeat of such incidents.
Gupta was attacked on August 20 during a public interaction when Rajesh Khimji, a resident of Gujarat, attempted to assault her. He was immediately overpowered by police personnel present at the spot.
The CM was later taken to hospital for a medical check-up. A day after the incident, the Centre replaced Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh with senior IPS officer Satish Golcha.
Sources said the Delhi government is now working on an expanded roadmap for the programme. Instead of being confined to the CM’s residence, 'jan sunwai' will be held in all 70 assembly constituencies. Cabinet ministers, legislators, councillors and senior officials from around 18 departments and civic agencies will be part of the grievance redressal exercise.
“Since everything is under process, it was decided not to hold this Wednesday’s session. The programme is likely to resume next week in its new format,” sources added. Alongside, the government is set to launch the Delhi Mitra App – Public Grievance Redressal System to create a unified digital platform for complaints.
The CM said the initiative would mark a milestone in ensuring transparency, accountability, and time-bound service delivery. Complaints related to Delhi government departments, the police, municipal corporations and other bodies will be addressed through the system. Senior officials will monitor each case until resolution. “This platform reflects the principle of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ and strengthens good governance,” the CM said after a cabinet meeting.
Meanwhile, the city government has tightened rules to make district-level hearings more effective.
It has directed that designated officers from departments and local bodies must attend weekly grievance camps under district revenue offices.
Absence without prior approval from the District Magistrate will now invite disciplinary action. The Divisional Commissioner issued orders to all department heads and civic bodies, including the MCD, DDA, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board, making officer attendance compulsory at public hearing camps.