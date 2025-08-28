No 'Jan Sunwai', new norms soon

NEW DELHI: A week after the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ‘jan sunwai’ at her Civil Lines residence, the weekly public hearing programme was not resumed on Wednesday. The chief minister had earlier said the initiative would continue despite the assault.

Law enforcement agencies, too, had prepared elaborate security measures to prevent any repeat of such incidents.

Gupta was attacked on August 20 during a public interaction when Rajesh Khimji, a resident of Gujarat, attempted to assault her. He was immediately overpowered by police personnel present at the spot.

The CM was later taken to hospital for a medical check-up. A day after the incident, the Centre replaced Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh with senior IPS officer Satish Golcha.

Sources said the Delhi government is now working on an expanded roadmap for the programme. Instead of being confined to the CM’s residence, 'jan sunwai' will be held in all 70 assembly constituencies. Cabinet ministers, legislators, councillors and senior officials from around 18 departments and civic agencies will be part of the grievance redressal exercise.