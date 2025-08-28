SFI, AISA announce tie-up for DUSU elections, call panchayat on Sept 2

NEW DELHI: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Wednesday announced an alliance for the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2025.
Continuing their joint front from last year, the two left-wing student organisations announced that AISA will field candidates for the posts of President and Joint Secretary, while SFI will contest for Vice President and Secretary.
The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Press Club of India, where leaders from both organisations described the alliance as a united front against “money and muscle power” in student politics.
SFI Delhi State Secretary Aishe Ghosh said, “SFI and AISA have consistently fought against the domination of money and muscle in Delhi University politics. Last year, our panel polled close to 9,000 votes and established a strong third pole in DUSU. This year, too, we will fight on issues of accessibility and quality education, standing together in student struggles.”
Echoing these concerns, AISA Delhi University President Saavy said, “This alliance comes at a time of an all-out attack on universities.
The Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) has diluted the content and quality of education. Rampant fee hikes across courses and colleges, coupled with the recent metro fare hike, are pushing education further out of reach for students. Together, SFI and AISA will contest to make affordability and quality central issues in this election.”
The alliance accused the RSS-BJP of using Delhi University as a “laboratory” for the last decade, leading to the erosion of democratic ethos within the institution.
As part of their campaign, SFI and AISA have called for a DU Mahapanchayat on September 2 to raise collective demands, including, Rollback of “bogus” SEC VAC courses; Withdrawal of the internal assessment scheme; End to fee hikes; Concessional metro passes for students; Hostel facilities for all and functional Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in every college.