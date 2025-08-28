SFI, AISA announce tie-up for DUSU elections, call panchayat on Sept 2

NEW DELHI: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Wednesday announced an alliance for the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2025.

Continuing their joint front from last year, the two left-wing student organisations announced that AISA will field candidates for the posts of President and Joint Secretary, while SFI will contest for Vice President and Secretary.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Press Club of India, where leaders from both organisations described the alliance as a united front against “money and muscle power” in student politics.

SFI Delhi State Secretary Aishe Ghosh said, “SFI and AISA have consistently fought against the domination of money and muscle in Delhi University politics. Last year, our panel polled close to 9,000 votes and established a strong third pole in DUSU. This year, too, we will fight on issues of accessibility and quality education, standing together in student struggles.”