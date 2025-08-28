Three held from Punjab for extortion attempt
NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three people from Punjab for allegedly demanding Rs 25 lakh from a jeweller in east Delhi in the name of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
The accused were identified as Rohit Bhullar (23) of Tarn Taran, Arshdeep Singh alias Karan (21), and Gurjinder Singh alias Gagan, both from Gurdaspur.
Gagan has a prior record in three criminal cases. Police said the extortion call was received on August 12, prompting registration of a case at Kalyanpuri police station.
Two investigation teams tracked the accused through technical evidence and conducted raids in Punjab, arresting Bhullar and Arshdeep and recovering the mobile phone and social media account used for the threat.
Interrogation revealed that the accused acted on instructions of one Sheru, a Gurdaspur resident now in Bahrain.
Sheru had engaged Gagan to arrange vehicles to follow the victim. Gagan later admitted that Arshdeep had approached him in April 2025 via social media to procure weapons and join his gang.