Three held from Punjab for extortion attempt

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three people from Punjab for allegedly demanding Rs 25 lakh from a jeweller in east Delhi in the name of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The accused were identified as Rohit Bhullar (23) of Tarn Taran, Arshdeep Singh alias Karan (21), and Gurjinder Singh alias Gagan, both from Gurdaspur.

Gagan has a prior record in three criminal cases. Police said the extortion call was received on August 12, prompting registration of a case at Kalyanpuri police station.