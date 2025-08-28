What Lies Beneath

Hindi has been Sunil Chaudhry’s language since childhood, he says, having grown up in the City of Nawabs, Lucknow. “Hindi and Urdu flow in my blood, so writing this play wasn’t particularly tough," he says referring to Bhoot, a stage play directed by him, adapted from Munshi Premchand’s eponymous story.

Bhoot is a tale of a husband and wife, Pandit Sitanath Chaubey and Mangla, who long for a daughter, and bring the wife’s younger step-sister, Binnie, into their home and raise her as their own. When the wife dies suddenly, the man, despite promising to marry the girl off, begins to see her as a potential wife under the influence of family members and relatives. Though family pressure convinces the young girl to agree, the ghost of the dead wife continues to haunt him.

“Munshi Premchand, a pioneer of Hindi and Urdu social fiction, lived in Banaras,” Chaudhry tells TMS, “where he imbibed the culture of both rural and urban India. He was an emotional thinker, and the social evils he wrote about then are still present in contemporary times. That is why we picked up this story, since it has the same relevance in today’s society.”