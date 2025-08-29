For a fair, impartial trial

NEW DELHI: For the past several days, advocates across the national capital have been staging protests against a recent notification from the Lieutenant-Governor, which mandates dedicated witness rooms for police officials within police stations.

The lawyers stated that placing witness rooms under police control compromises the fundamental right of every citizen to a fair and impartial trial. However, police officials largely maintained that it would save their time and resources.

The Raj Niwas issued a circular on August 12, in which Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena approved notifying all police stations in Delhi as “designated places” from which police officers can provide evidence through video conferencing. This would ensure that police officers, dealing with various cases, are no longer required to travel and physically attend court proceedings, thereby saving a great amount of time and resources by deposing cases through video conference.

However, a police statement on Thursday said, “In view of the above, to address and resolve the concerns, it has been decided that the Union Home Minister would meet the representatives of the Bar to discuss the issue with an open mind. In the meantime, the implementation of the said notification on the ground would only be carried out after hearing all the stakeholders.”