Government set to overhaul ITIs, earmarks Rs 170 crore in line with Central scheme

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced a Rs 170-crore programme to upgrade 15 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into technology-rich Centres of Excellence (CoEs), in line with the Union government’s Rs 60,000-crore National Scheme for ITI Upgradation.

The announcement was made by Skill Development Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa during the Regional Conference of Skill Ministers hosted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Chandigarh.

“Delhi’s upgraded ITIs will equip youth with 21st-century competencies so that they graduate as job creators, not just job seekers. Under CM Rekha Gupta’s guidance, we are marrying world-class infrastructure with same-day approvals and digital transparency,” Sirsa said.

He informed that the Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), headed by Minister for Higher Education, Training & Technical Education Ashish Sood, will serve as the nodal agency. Criticising past regimes, he added, “Previous governments deliberately delayed the Centre’s welfare schemes, which is why the people of Delhi rejected them.”