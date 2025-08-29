In a first, JNU admin dismisses teacher for ‘underperformance, long absence’

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented move, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has terminated the services of an assistant professor, citing unsatisfactory performance and unauthorised absence. This marks the first instance in the university’s history that a faculty member has been dismissed during probation for underperformance.

An official order issued on August 27 said that Dr Rohan Venkatesh Halapeti Choudhari, who was appointed to the Centre for Political Studies, School of Social Sciences in April 2024, was on probation for two years. The order states that his probation was extended due to “unsatisfactory performance” and that he had also taken 51 days of unauthorised leave between May and July 2024 without prior permission. Following a show-cause notice, a committee inquiry, and personal hearing, the Executive Council approved his termination with immediate effect.

The decision has triggered sharp criticism from the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), which has termed it a “targeted action” driven by “personal vendetta” of the vice -chancellor. “There are no grounds for such action, as the matter was no more than an inadvertent omission, arising from family medical emergencies,” JNUTA said.