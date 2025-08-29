Kerala House to host Onam in Delhi

Onam is just around the corner, and Kerala House in New Delhi is gearing up for a three-day celebration from August 31 to September 2. The three-day festivities begining on Sunday will have performances, music and cultural programs, along with the festive rhythms of Chendamelam and Mahabali. “We are bringing the spirit of Onam to Delhi,” says Harikumar AS, Kerala House controller. The festivities will also include the much-awaited traditional Onam sadya, which is the star of this festive season.
Prepared under the guidance of chef Easwar Iyer and his team, the sadya promises an indulgent culinary journey. The traditional vegetarian spread, served on fresh banana leaves, captures the essence of Kerala’s harvest festival with almost 20 dishes. This feast includes classics like sambhar and rasam, mango pickle, pachadi, kichadi, olan, and avial, followed by two varieties of payasam to end the meal on a sweet note. “Preparations for the sadya and programs are underway and over 3,000 guests are expected across the three days,” says Harikumar.
For the public, the sadya will be available on September 2 through pre-issued coupons priced at `450 each. Coupons will be distributed till September 1, from 11 am till 7 in the evening at Kerala House near the canteen gate, on a first-come, first-served basis with valid ID proof.
For more details, contact the Kerala House, Janpath. Help desk: 9947368768.