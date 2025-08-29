Man killed after tiff over cigarette in east Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed following a dispute over a cigarette at a park in east Delhi’s Mandawali area. The victim, identified as Narender from Almora, Uttarakhand, was under the influence of alcohol when he approached one of the accused for a cigarette. This led to an argument and the accused attacked him, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 8 pm when Mandawali police received a PCR call reporting a stabbing at Rajinder Park, West Vinod Nagar. Upon arrival, officers found Narender lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors, said officials. “A murder case was filed, and an investigation was launched,” said DCP(east) Abhishek Dhania.

Police arrested four people in connection with the incident including Nikhil Bora alias Chunnu (24), a resident of Shakarpur, Prem Kumar (20), Aftab (24), residents of West Vinod Nagar, and Aman Saifi (22), a resident of Mandawali. Bora, the main accused, was previously involved in four cases of assault and robbery.

Two suspects, Aman Saifi and Aftab, were arrested from Khoda in Ghaziabad. “During interrogation, they disclosed that they were sitting in the park along with their associates Nikhil Bora and Prem Kumar when Narender, in an inebriated state, approached them asking for a cigarette,” DCP said. An altercation broke out after he began abusing them, following which the group thrashed him and stabbed him with a knife, he added.