No salary for 1.5K sanitation workers in Delhi schools for 5 months

NEW DELHI: Even as the Delhi government flaunts its cleanliness drives and school hygiene campaigns, nearly 1,500 sanitation workers deployed in around 250 schools have been working without receiving a single rupee in salaries for the past five months.

The issue has been formally raised with the directorate of education by senior lawyer Ashok Agarwal, who has urged immediate intervention.

In a letter addressed to the secretary of education, Agarwal highlighted that the workers, hired through outsourcing agency Orion Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd., have been denied wages since April 2025. The sanitation staff, who come from some of the most economically vulnerable sections of society, are engaged in daily cleaning and maintenance of government schools under the directorate of education.