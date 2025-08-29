Purva Naresh’s Ladies Sangeet is not just another wedding drama

Set in an urban household, playwright Purva Naresh’s Ladies Sangeet opens against the backdrop of Radha (played by Nisha Dhar) and Sid’s (played Siddhant Karnick) lavish wedding, with preparations in full swing and music filling the air. Performed by a 12-member team of Mumbai-based theatre collective Aarambh, the musical-dramedy, first staged in 2016, returns this weekend at Apparel House, Gurugram, presented by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.

“I was commissioned to make a play that would fill seats,” she says with candour, about the setting of the play. “From my earlier stint at a film studio, I knew weddings and rom-coms always work like a charm at the box office.”

While this 120-minute long drama looks like a cheerful family drama on the surface, at its core are people wrestling with their choices, and the weight of traditions. It slowly pulls back the glittery curtain of weddings to expose patriarchy, rigid gender roles, and family dysfunction.