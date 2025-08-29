Sex racket busted, minor girl among five rescued

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an alleged sex racket being run in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area and rescued five women, including a minor girl, officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Jyoti and Shivam, staff members of NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, informed the police that sex services were being offered by minor girls and women inside a house in Swaroop Nagar. Acting on the input, a raiding team was constituted. An advance payment of Rs 1,000 was made through a QR code to a broker by Shivam.

Shivam was then sent to the address as a decoy customer. On his signal, the raiding team entered the premises. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said Shivam, five women/girls and five men — Devesh Yadav, Arjun Kumar, Sajid, Akhilesh and Rajnish — were found at the spot.

Shivam identified Bharti, Devesh and Arjun as those providing sex services at the premises. During inquiry, three women stated that Bharti, Devesh and Arjun had hired them to offer sexual services to customers. Three more people were also found there as customers, the DCP added.

A case was registered at Swaroop Nagar police station. The rescued women, including the minor, were taken for medical examination. The UPT test of one victim was found positive. After counselling, the minor has been placed at KGMT Bakhtawarpur, Delhi, and her detailed statement is being recorded. Police said appropriate sections will be added during the investigation.