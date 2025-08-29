Delhi

Strict norms for colleges ahead of DUSU polls

The varsity has also constituted a Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property (UCPDP) to oversee compliance across all campuses.
DUSU polls (FILE)
DUSU polls (FILE)Photo| Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Delhi University issued strict directions to all college principals to prevent defacement of property during the upcoming student union elections in line with a HC order. The circular asked principals to act as “anti-defacement heads” for their respective campuses and ensure that posters, banners, wall writings are not permitted within or around the premises.

The varsity has also constituted a Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property (UCPDP) to oversee compliance across all campuses. It stated that nomination forms must have a written undertaking from candidates stating that they or their supporters will not indulge in defacement and that any violation will attract possible disqualification.

Delhi University polls

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com