Strict norms for colleges ahead of DUSU polls

NEW DELHI: Delhi University issued strict directions to all college principals to prevent defacement of property during the upcoming student union elections in line with a HC order. The circular asked principals to act as “anti-defacement heads” for their respective campuses and ensure that posters, banners, wall writings are not permitted within or around the premises.

The varsity has also constituted a Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property (UCPDP) to oversee compliance across all campuses. It stated that nomination forms must have a written undertaking from candidates stating that they or their supporters will not indulge in defacement and that any violation will attract possible disqualification.