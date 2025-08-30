Arundhati Roy reads from her memoir, Mother Mary Comes to Me, in a room full of 'beloveds' in Delhi

Making the connections

The soft launch in Delhi included a conversation between the author and Manasi Subramanaiam, editor-in-chief, Penguin Random House India. Subramanaiam asked the writer about her many “re-inventions”, from being a student of architecture and acting to writing and activism. She shared her memory of reading a manuscript that was fierce, droll, disturbing and unputdownable. Though different bits of the life of India’s first Booker winner is known to all, Mother Mary, will tell readers how the different parts were connected. “Every word in this book is doing emotional, intellectual and political work”, said the editor.

The first ‘stand’ Arundhati took in her life, was against her mother. Talking about the process of writing about it, the author seemed to say half in jest: “There was one half of me taking hits, the other half was taking notes… as a very young child, I learnt to disassociate.” Childhood was spent in “plotting her escape” from home. In the Seventies, Arundhati took a train and landed in Delhi. A majority of the room that evening were integral to what-Arundhati-did-next.

A room full of friends

The room, said the author, was full of her “beloveds”. Filmmaker and naturalist Pradip Krishen, documentary filmmaker Sanjay Kak—some of the beautiful passages of the book dwell on these two friendships and relationships—and Mira Nair were part of the audience as were old friends from Arundhati’s student days at Delhi’s School of Planning and Architecture, besides colleagues from the Narmada Bachao Andolan and other civil-society movements. Historian Romila Thapar, actor Sharmila Tagore, writer and publisher Urvashi Butalia were also spotted.

The big reveal of the evening was that NDTV founder Pranoy Roy—“when we first met in Delhi we didn’t meet as cousins”—is a relative from her father’s side. (Suckers for stories of separated families reuniting will also love the tragic-comic episode of how Arundhati’s brother arranges for a sudden meeting between the three of them 20 years later in a Paharganj hotel room.) Her elderly aunt, her father’s sister, was also part of the audience that evening.

The actual launch of the book is set to be held in Kochi on September 2. But as was said a few times that evening, until then this book will remain “ours”. Delhi’s.