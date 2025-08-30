Commuters stuck during rush hour as snag hits Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

NEW DELHI: A major disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line caused severe delays during peak hours on Friday morning, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. The glitch, which occurred between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat, caused trains to crawl, with packed carriages halting repeatedly. What is typically a 20 to 25 minute commute stretched to over an hour for many passengers.

“Wanna travel LATE & SLOW!!” one commuter posted on X, while another shared, “About 20 min delay so far, 75 min down from Gurgaon, stuck at Patel Chowk.”

Many passengers likened the situation to a music festival, posting visuals of overcrowded stations and cramped trains.

Long queues were seen at the stations and compartments were packed to the brim.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a statement, confirmed the disruption but noted that services on other lines were unaffected. It added that a maintenance team carried out troubleshooting under the supervision of senior officials.