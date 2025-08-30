Delhi Police Commissioner calls for more traffic cops on roads

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has instructed the traffic unit to enhance its visibility across the national capital to address growing congestion and improve law enforcement. The directive comes as part of efforts to tackle traffic management challenges and ensure stricter prosecution of offenders. In a recent meeting chaired by Golcha, officials emphasised the need for increased presence of traffic personnel across the city.

While the Delhi Police traffic unit has approximately 5,000 personnel, there remains a shortage of 1,000 officers, according to sources. Officials said several issues regarding traffic management were discussed, and immediate steps were deemed necessary to alleviate the mounting congestion, particularly during the monsoon season.