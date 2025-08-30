Delhi Police Commissioner calls for more traffic cops on roads

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has instructed the traffic unit to enhance its visibility across the national capital to address growing congestion and improve law enforcement. The directive comes as part of efforts to tackle traffic management challenges and ensure stricter prosecution of offenders. In a recent meeting chaired by Golcha, officials emphasised the need for increased presence of traffic personnel across the city.
While the Delhi Police traffic unit has approximately 5,000 personnel, there remains a shortage of 1,000 officers, according to sources. Officials said several issues regarding traffic management were discussed, and immediate steps were deemed necessary to alleviate the mounting congestion, particularly during the monsoon season.
On Friday, Delhi witnessed severe traffic jams in several key areas, including Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan among others. Earlier this year, Delhi Police launched a 100-day action plan to improve traffic flow and road safety. The plan aimed to reduce congestion, enhance compliance and minimise road accidents through coordinated efforts across multiple agencies.
Key initiatives included relocating bus stands, resurfacing roads, repairing drainage systems and clearing unauthorised dumping sites.
The action plan also focused on improving road signage, creating pedestrian-friendly spaces and completing pending civil works in a timely manner.