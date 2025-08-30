Delhi temple sawadar beaten to death over prasad, one held

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old sewadar at Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi was beaten to death following a scuffle over prasad, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Yogendra Singh, a resident of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. He was sewadar in Kalkaji Temple for the last 14 to 15 years. Police filed an FIR, and one of the accused has been nabbed.

A PCR call was received regarding a quarrel at the Kalkaji temple on Friday at 9.30 pm.

After receiving the call, a police team rushed to the spot. During the local inquiry, it was revealed that the accused people came to the temple for darshan.

After darshan, they demanded chunni prasad from the victim, which led to an argument. In response, the accused physically assaulted the victim with sticks and fist blows. The victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he passed away during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

A case under section 103(1)/ 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. One of the accused, Atul Pandey (30), a resident of Dakshinpuri, was apprehended by the local public at the spot and handed over to the police.

Further investigation is underway. The remaining accused are being identified, and efforts are being made to apprehend them, police added.