DUSU poll campaign to focus on improving placement cells: ABVP

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections around the corner, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has officially kicked off its campaign.
Starting today, ABVP candidates fanned out across various colleges of Delhi University, interacting with students, highlighting the achievements of the ABVP-led DUSU, and encouraging students to elect a union that works year-round in their interest.
Last Thursday, ABVP announced a list of 11 potential candidates for the upcoming DUSU polls. The names of the candidates include Aryan Maan, Bhoomika Chauhan, Deepika Jha,Govind Tanwar, Ishu Maurya, Kunal Chaudhary, Lakshyaraj Singh, Nitin Tanwar, Prabal Pratap Singh, Rohit Singh, and Yash Dabas.
These candidates are now actively engaging with students to gather their feedback—an exercise aimed at shaping a manifesto that reflects real student concerns.
ABVP is presenting students with a report card of the past year’s work under the ABVP-led DUSU, emphasising a range of initiatives taken for student welfare. The upcoming election campaign will revolve around key issues, including strengthening placement cells, introducing NCC opportunities for female students across all colleges, improving sports infrastructure and equipment, and reinforcing the role of Internal Complaints Committees to ensure campus safety and inclusivity.
Speaking on the campaign, Sarthak Sharma, ABVP’s Delhi State Secretary, stated, “DUSU elections hold a special significance in student politics. Today, we began our campaign with visits to several colleges, and the response has been overwhelming. Students are showing tremendous support for our candidates."
She further said, “Over the past year, ABVP-led DUSU has consistently raised student-centric issues, be it One Course One Fee, hostel allotments, or exam-related grievances. While some groups have focused only on social media, we have been doing real work on the ground. We are confident that students of DU will once again place their trust in ABVP and bring us to victory.”