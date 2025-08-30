DUSU poll campaign to focus on improving placement cells: ABVP

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections around the corner, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has officially kicked off its campaign.

Starting today, ABVP candidates fanned out across various colleges of Delhi University, interacting with students, highlighting the achievements of the ABVP-led DUSU, and encouraging students to elect a union that works year-round in their interest.

Last Thursday, ABVP announced a list of 11 potential candidates for the upcoming DUSU polls. The names of the candidates include Aryan Maan, Bhoomika Chauhan, Deepika Jha,Govind Tanwar, Ishu Maurya, Kunal Chaudhary, Lakshyaraj Singh, Nitin Tanwar, Prabal Pratap Singh, Rohit Singh, and Yash Dabas.

These candidates are now actively engaging with students to gather their feedback—an exercise aimed at shaping a manifesto that reflects real student concerns.