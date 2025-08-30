Waterlogging paralyses Delhi traffic; over 250 flights disrupted

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Friday morning, leaving several areas of the national capital submerged and paralysing vehicular movement across key stretches. The downpour led to severe waterlogging on arterial roads, with commuters struggling through inundated streets, and some locals even wading and swimming through knee-deep water.

According to officials, traffic was thrown out of gear at multiple locations, including NH-24 in East Delhi and the Pragati Maidan underpass, which were heavily waterlogged. Major stretches such as the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, ISBT, Geeta Colony and Rajaram Kohli Marg witnessed long traffic snarls as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace.

A particularly long queue of vehicles was reported between Badarpur and Ashram, causing severe inconvenience to office-goers and school buses. Areas such as West Vinod Nagar, Patparganj, Mayur Vihar, Sangam Vihar and the vicinity of AIIMS were among the localities that bore the brunt of waterlogging.

The Delhi Traffic Police said its teams were deployed at multiple points to manage the situation.