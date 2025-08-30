Zoo shut after Painted Storks detected with H5N1 Bird Flu

NEW DELHI: The National Zoological Park will remain closed to visitors after authorities confirmed an avian influenza outbreak following the deaths of painted storks and black-necked ibises. Routine samples from the dead birds were sent to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, on August 27; the institute confirmed H5N1 in both samples on August 28.
The closure, effective from August 30, is being enforced as a precaution to protect public health and to allow strengthening of bio-safety protocols. The Zoo management and Central Zoo Authority have implemented immediate containment actions under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying’s action plan.
Intensive surveillance, strict segregation and testing of captive and migratory birds, collection of environmental samples, disinfection and restricted visitor entry are underway. Officials said that the next 21 days would be critical for containment and monitoring.
The CZA noted control actions for confirmed H5 or H7 avian influenza mirror those for domestic poultry, although wild, endangered or precious captive birds that test negative may be spared culling. It advised repeat sampling every 15 days for at least four rounds; only after two consecutive negative samplings following the last positive result may reopening be considered by competent authorities.
All animals, including tiger and lion cubs, are under heightened observation after past instances of big cats succumbing in large zoos.