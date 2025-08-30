Zoo shut after Painted Storks detected with H5N1 Bird Flu

NEW DELHI: The National Zoological Park will remain closed to visitors after authorities confirmed an avian influenza outbreak following the deaths of painted storks and black-necked ibises. Routine samples from the dead birds were sent to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, on August 27; the institute confirmed H5N1 in both samples on August 28.

The closure, effective from August 30, is being enforced as a precaution to protect public health and to allow strengthening of bio-safety protocols. The Zoo management and Central Zoo Authority have implemented immediate containment actions under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying’s action plan.