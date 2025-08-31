AAP slams BJP govt for temple sewadar’s death

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition and Kalkaji MLA Atishi lashed out at the BJP, demanding CM Rekha Gupta’s resignation, alleging that the brutal murder of a Kalkaji Temple sewadar has shown that law and order in the capital is in complete shambles.

In a video message, Atishi stated, “At the Kalkaji temple last night, some goons mercilessly thrashed a sewadar with rods and sticks until he died. The video is heart-wrenching. But this is not the first example of Delhi’s deteriorating law and order situation.”

Listing a series of recent incidents, she said that just a few weeks ago, there was a triple murder in Maidan Garhi. A few days later, in Nizamuddin, a man was stabbed to death over a parking dispute. “Such incidents are happening every single day,” she said.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP’s four-engine governments have reduced Delhi to such a state that heinous crimes are now happening even inside temples.