AIIMS staff object to withdrawal of hospital patient care allowance for Group C, D employees

NEW DELHI: Staff at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have objected to the abrupt withdrawal of the Hospital Patient Care Allowance (HPCA) for Group C and D employees, warning that the decision places frontline workers at risk without adequate compensation.

In a representation to the institute director, the Karamchari Union of AIIMS said it was “disheartened” to learn that the payment of HPCA had been stopped with immediate effect through an office order dated July 1, 2025. “The nature of duties rendered by Group C and D employees in hospital settings is entirely different from those posted in ministries and offices. In hospitals, these categories of staff play a crucial role in providing essential and emergency services, directly or indirectly dealing with patients,” the union said in its letter.

According to the union, more than 15,000 patients and an equal number of attendants visit AIIMS every day, many of whom suffer from communicable diseases including COVID-19, tuberculosis, swine flu, HIV/AIDS and hepatitis. The staff argued that the hospital environment itself makes them vulnerable to debilitating and life-threatening infections.