Ashoka varsity staff strike enters third day; stir intensifies

NEW DELHI: The strike by Ashoka University’s housekeeping staff demanding fair wages, job security and protection of rights entered its third day on Saturday, with workers and students spending another night outside the university’s main gate.

Around 45 students joined the protesting staff at Gate 1 on Friday night, extending solidarity with their demands. The strike, which began on August 28, has seen little progress in negotiations between the workers, Bluspring Enterprises — the contractor employing them — and the university administration.

On the first day, Bluspring issued show-cause notices to several workers via WhatsApp, calling the strike “illegal” and in violation of company policy. The notice gave workers 48 hours to respond, warning of disciplinary action. Workers’ representatives, however, said their protest was protected under the constitutional right to peaceful demonstration and urged that no action be taken against them. Day two saw no fresh talks. The strike continues, with workers vowing to persist until demands are met.