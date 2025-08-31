JNUTA condemns VC over termination of teacher

“This was not the decision of the EC, but of the VC driven by her personal vendetta,” the JNUTA stated, adding that several faculty members present failed to oppose what it termed a “grossly illegal” action.

According to JNUTA, the EC meeting had 13 members present, requiring nine votes for a two-thirds majority.

“If even two members had formally recorded dissent, the VC’s move would have collapsed. Their silence made them accessories to a crime,” it said.

Only the three elected teacher representatives recorded dissent in writing, with only one briefly allowed to speak, the association alleged.

The JNUTA argued that Dr. Choudhari’s sacking reflected a broader pattern of stalled promotions and arbitrary authority over appointments.

“Termination of a teacher for scarcely a transgression represents a new low even for the current VC,” the resolution read.