Scheme to conserve capital monuments soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s archaeology department is set to roll out a new scheme, ‘Adopt a Heritage’, to involve private companies, civic groups, and local communities in preserving and promoting the city’s historical monuments. The initiative aims not only to conserve heritage but also to improve tourism and create business opportunities around lesser-known sites.
Under the plan, groups, organisations, or companies can “adopt” a monument for five years by enrolling as a ‘friend of the monument’. The adoption arrangement will be periodically reviewed, with the primary focus on upgrading facilities and enhancing the visitor experience.
A meeting held at the secretariat recently discussed ways to transform these heritage sites into cultural hubs.
Proposals included providing basic amenities, organising cultural programmes, and involving businesses to strengthen visitor engagement. Representatives from UNESCO, Aga Khan Trust, Dalmia Group, and the INTACH Delhi Chapter participated in the deliberations.
Delhi’s Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said the city’s monuments, dating from the 8th to the 19th century, are invaluable markers of history and architecture. “These monuments are priceless parts of our heritage. Some, like Bhuli Bhatiyari’s Palace, Malcha Mahal, Dara Shikoh’s Library, and Hastsal Minar, are unique but remain under-visited,” he said.
The minister also underlined that the government has already restored about 75 neglected monuments in the city. Through the new scheme, it now hopes to bring in the wider public to make heritage spaces more vibrant. “Our aim is to turn these historic monuments into cultural centres, where local artists can showcase their talent,” the minister added. Officials believe the project will ensure that lesser-known monuments receive as much attention as the city’s more iconic sites.