Scheme to conserve capital monuments soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s archaeology department is set to roll out a new scheme, ‘Adopt a Heritage’, to involve private companies, civic groups, and local communities in preserving and promoting the city’s historical monuments. The initiative aims not only to conserve heritage but also to improve tourism and create business opportunities around lesser-known sites.

Under the plan, groups, organisations, or companies can “adopt” a monument for five years by enrolling as a ‘friend of the monument’. The adoption arrangement will be periodically reviewed, with the primary focus on upgrading facilities and enhancing the visitor experience.

A meeting held at the secretariat recently discussed ways to transform these heritage sites into cultural hubs.