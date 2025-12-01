CISF constable held for shooting minor at wedding in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy looking for a meal at a wedding in East Delhi was shot dead on Saturday evening, allegedly by a CISF head constable attending the function, police said.

The teenager, from the New Modern Shahdara slum cluster, had scaled a boundary wall to enter the venue when the confrontation took place, police added.

The incident took place during a wedding procession near the community centre at the DDA market in Mansarovar Park. Police were alerted by a passerby who saw the commotion and the injured boy.

A team from Shahdara district police reached the spot and learned he had been taken to Hedgewar Hospital, where he was declared dead.

DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the accused, a CISF constable posted in Kanpur, was traced within hours and a pistol suspected to be the murder weapon recovered.

“He has been apprehended and is being questioned,” he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further procedures are underway, police said.