Delhi AQI improves to ‘poor’ level, just five stations show worse air

NEW DELHI: Residents breathed slightly easier on Sunday as city’s air quality improved from “very poor” category to “poor” after several days of persistent pollution.

The city recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 279, a noticeable improvement from Saturday’s reading of 305, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per data from the CPCB’s Sameer app, five out of 38 monitoring stations continued to show AQI levels in the “very poor” category, while the remaining stations reported “poor” air quality.

On Sunday, localities such as Nehru Nagar (AQI 349), R K Puram (328), Shadipur (326), Mundka (317) and Bawana (315) recorded the highest pollution levels in the national capital.

The improvement comes after a week of fluctuating AQI levels, with Delhi consistently remaining in the “very poor” or “severe” range. Between November 24 and 29, the city’s average AQI oscillated between 327 and 382, before dipping to 305 on Saturday and further to 279 on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degrees celsius — two degrees below normal — accompanied by high morning humidity of 97%, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature settled at 24.3 degrees celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal.

The weather office has forecast that minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to fall from 3rd to 5th December 2025 by 2 to 3 degrees celsius.

Road dust Delhi’s key pollution source: CAQM

CAQM’s inspection of 321 Delhi road stretches found road dust remains a key pollution source, with all 35 high-dust spots under MCD. NDMC and CPWD showed better results. The commission urged agencies to intensify mechanical sweeping and enforce dust-control measures.