Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport becomes first in India to achieve water-positive status

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has become the first airport in the country with a capacity of 40 million-plus passengers per annum to achieve a 'water-positive' status. The achievement was formally recognised at the Water Innovation Summit 2025 under the NITI Aayog–CII Water Neutrality framework.

An official release from the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), said sustainability measures undertaken at the airport have transformed it from a groundwater-stressed facility into a water-positive airport that replenishes more water than it consumes. “This is a landmark feat in sustainable water management for global aviation,” it said.

Elaborating on the key management and sustainability achievements, the release said that more than 625 rainwater harvesting structures have been installed across the airport. “Two newly commissioned underground reservoirs with a combined capacity of 9 million litres enable significant rainwater capture and storage,” DIAL said.

A zero-liquid discharge sewage treatment plant with a treatment capacity of 16.6 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) recycles 100% of airport wastewater. “The treated water is reused for heating, ventilation, air conditioning systems, landscape irrigation, toilet flushing and other non-potable applications,” it said.