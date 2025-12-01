Delhi's Vasant Kunj residents stage rally, demand cancellation of high-rises on ridge land

NEW DELHI: Residents of B-1 Vasant Kunj held a mass protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding the immediate cancellation of a Delhi Development Authority-approved project to construct three multi-storey towers on the South Central Morphological Ridge.

The protest comes amid rising concerns that the sanctioned towers—each 10 storeys high with a three-level basement—violate environmental norms and Master Plan guidelines governing ridge areas.

According to the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), the construction approval overlooks the ecological significance of the ridge and the risks posed by large-scale excavation on the fragile Aravalli landscape.

Residents said the project endangers nearly 5,000 people living in B-1 Vasant Kunj and thousands of schoolchildren studying nearby. “It is important to note that they are also building three stories underground on a morphological ridge. It’s quite rocky underneath, which means that they will be using blasting techniques. This will greatly disturb the residents living there,” said Rohit Srivastava, a resident.