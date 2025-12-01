High-profile contest as CM votes in home ward in MCD polls

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday cast her vote at a polling booth in Shalimar Bagh along with her family in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections.

In a post on X in Hindi, she said voting was a sacred democratic duty and urged people to step out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

She said every vote plays an important role in shaping local governance, development, good governance and transparency in Delhi. The bypolls were held simultaneously in 12 municipal wards across the capital.

Speaking after voting, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that voter turnout in local elections is usually low and a similar trend was seen on Sunday.

However, he claimed that the BJP’s organisational strength helped mobilise voters, as people were seen visiting party booths to collect voter slips.

Sachdeva said, “I personally visited seven wards, and based on feedback from party workers, I am confident that the BJP would register a strong performance in the bypolls.”

All three major parties, BJP, AAP and Congress, have claimed victory in the by-elections. Of the 12 wards, BJP earlier held nine, while AAP had three. The contest was particularly keen in high-profile wards such as Shalimar Bagh B, earlier represented by Gupta, and Dwarka B, formerly held by BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Bypolls closely watched

The bypolls are being closely watched as they will indicate the public mood months after BJP’s sweeping win in Delhi Assembly polls.