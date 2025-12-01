Secret from the beauty book 

Come winter, most people start cribbing about stretched skin, peeling lips, straw-like hair, and the general dryness that takes over. What I can’t understand is this: if the same thing happens every single year, why don’t we wise up and start preparing our skin and hair from autumn itself, so everything stays naturally nourished, moisturised, and pampered through the cold months?

If you want to be sensible about it — and skip the chemicals — here’s my little storehouse of wonderful natural ingredients that will make you glow, naturally!