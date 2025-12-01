Secret from the beauty book 

Come winter, most people start cribbing about stretched skin, peeling lips, straw-like hair, and the general dryness that takes over. What I can’t understand is this: if the same thing happens every single year, why don’t we wise up and start preparing our skin and hair from autumn itself, so everything stays naturally nourished, moisturised, and pampered through the cold months?
If you want to be sensible about it — and skip the chemicals — here’s my little storehouse of wonderful natural ingredients that will make you glow, naturally!
Make this gentle cleansing milk using:
Honey: 1 tsp
Buttermilk: 1/4 cup
Lime flowers: 1 tsp
Dried chamomile: 1 tsp
Dried marigold flowers: 1 tsp
Method:
In a saucepan over low heat, bring the buttermilk and dry ingredients to a simmer. Let it stay on low heat for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Stir in the honey, strain the mixture into a bottle, and store it in a cool place. Use within seven days; in the fridge, it will stay fresh for up to ten days.
This everyday moisturiser works wonders, especially for dry and sensitive skin.
Rose water: 2 tsp
Almond oil: 1/4 cup
Beeswax, grated: 1/2 cup
Honey: 2 tsp
Apricot oil: 4 tsp
Pure rose essential oil: 2–3 drops
Lanolin: 1 tsp
Method:
Warm the rose water in a saucepan. In a double boiler, warm the almond oil, apricot oil, beeswax, and lanolin until melted. Stir well and slowly add the rose water, drop by drop, along with the honey. Whip with a beater until well blended, then let it cool. Add the rose essential oil and store in a glass jar in a cool, dark place.
I often find that winter skin looks rough, leathery, and patchy. A good scrub or exfoliator works wonders to rejuvenate the skin and leave it baby-soft and smooth.
Here’s one of my favourite recipes for porcelain-soft skin:
Oatmeal and powdered almonds: 1/2 cup
Almond oil: 2 tsp
China clay: 4 tsp
Apricot kernel powder: 2 tsp
Honey: 2 tsp
Rose petals: 5 tsp
Method:
In a large steel or wooden mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients like you would pastry dough. Store in a moisture-proof container. Use 2–3 tbsp at a time, mix with milk, apply on clean skin, and scrub in circular motions.
Winter hair care is just as important as skincare. Here’s a wonderful pre-wash treatment I often use to keep my hair happy:
Olive oil: 2 tsp
Almond oil: 2 tsp
Jojoba oil: 2 tsp
Honey: 2 tsp
Rosemary essential oil: 5 drops
Method:
In a glass container, warm the oils and honey in a microwave. Once cool, add the rosemary oil. Massage this warm mixture into your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes. Cover with a shower cap and wash with a mild shampoo.
Here’s a traditional mask that helps reduce hair fall, strengthen strands, and tackle dandruff in winter:
Brahmi powder: 1 tsp
Bhringraj: 1 tsp
Fenugreek powder: 1 tsp
Triphala powder: 1 tsp
Amla: 1 tsp
Reetha powder: 1 tsp
Shikakai powder: 1 tsp
Method:
Mix the powders with half a cup of curd (for dry hair) or 2 eggs (for oily hair). Apply from roots to tips. Leave it on for 40 minutes and wash off with a mild herbal shampoo.
A handful of chamomile flowers
2 tsp glycerine
1 tsp honey
1 tsp basil leaves
Method:
In a steel bowl, add the flowers and leaves. Pour boiling water over them and let the mixture sit for 15 minutes. Strain into another bowl, add honey, glycerine, and shampoo, and whisk well. Pour into a bottle and store in a cool, dark place.
Traditional warm oil massages are, of course, one of the best winter gifts you can give your scalp. Mix and match almond, olive, castor, mahabhringraj, brahmi, mustard, and coconut oils to create combinations that work for you. And don’t forget steaming! With a microwave, it’s ridiculously easy — soak a towel in cold water, wring it out, heat it for a minute, and voilà: your very own turban therapy, ready to pamper you.